TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Lawrence Tech (Mich.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Westview at Concord, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHA women’s playoffs, first round, Game 1, Trine at Aurora, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIAA Women’s Tournament semifinal, Calvin vs. Trine at Hope, 5:30 p.m.
MIAA Men’s Tournament semifinal, Adrian-Hope winner vs. Trine at Calvin, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Trine at Adrian, 6 p.m.
