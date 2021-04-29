Heating up your house after a long day at work is probably the last thing you want to do. Instead, take advantage of the warmer weather to cook outside.
Here are some tips to up your outdoor cooking game.
Cooking over fire
At first, this can seem intimidating. But you’ll find that open-air cooking can be rewarding and even a little nostalgic. While cooking over a roaring fire is romantic, it’s not very practical. Try cooking over coals instead. The first thing you’ll need to do is build a fire, either at a campsite or a backyard fire pit.
Build it as you would any campfire, using tinder and wood stacked so the blaze gets plenty of oxygen. Use thinner, dry, quick-burning wood. Light it up, then move to the side and dig a small pit. This will be your camp stove. Line it with medium and small rocks to contain the coals.
When the campfire burns down, use a long metal tool to move the hot coals from the campfire to the pit. Repeat as needed, then put a grill over the coals and get cooking.
Cooking on a grill
There are several different kinds of grills you can choose from. Charcoal grills work, like fire cooking, with hot coals. Gas grills work off a natural gas or propane source. Pellet grills are fueled by pellets of compressed sawdust. Lastly, Kamado or egg grills use lump hardwood charcoal. You’ll need to do your research to determine which grill would be best for your family. Consider the amount of grilling space you need and your budget; charcoal grills tend to be more portable and least expensive, while ceramic grills are large and can be heavy, both physically and on the budget.
Cooking safely
No matter how you cook, the common thread is that each of these methods involves heat and lots of it. You’ll need to be careful when handling hot coals, grates and cookware. Use appropriate tools meant for cooking and, after you’re done cooking, make sure you extinguish your fires and dispose of hot coals appropriately.
