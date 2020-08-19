Prep Girls Golf
Fremont stays undefeatedLAGRANGE — Fremont improved to 4-0 in dual matches with a victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Westview on Monday at Heron Creek. The score was 186-225.
Halle Taner was medalist with 42 to lead the Eagles. Fremont also had 45 from Kenadee Porath, 49 from Janessa Ritter and 50 from Katie Baker.
Hornets fall to defending state champ
ANGOLA — Angola lost to defending state champion Homestead 158-246 Monday at Glendarin Hills.
Katie Smith led the Hornets with 56, and Hannah Hagerty shot 57.
Prep Boys Soccer Lakewood Park wins 2020 lidlifter
AUBURN — Senior Zach Collins had three goals to lead Lakewood Park to a 6-1 season-opening victory over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
Christian Thon, Colton White and Weston Roth also scored for the Panthers, who led 4-0 at the half.
The Lakewood Park junior varsity squad lost to the Braves 2-1.
CN ties Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble opened the season Tuesday by playing Columbia City to a 2-2 tie.
Ryan Schroeder and Jonah Hopf scored for the Cougars. Aidan Dreibelbis made 12 saves in goal.
Hornets edge Warriors
ANGOLA — Angola opened up the 2020 season with a 1-0 win over Woodlan on Tuesday.
Leo Lozano Vargas scored the lone goal of the match in the 70th minute for the Hornets.
Prep Girls Soccer LPC wins first 2 matches
ELKHART — Lakewood Park won its second straight match to start the season in as many days Tuesday, defeating Elkhart Christian 9-4.
Frannie Talarico scored four goals for the Panthers. Hali Bontrager and Maddie Beck had two goals each.
At New Haven Monday, LPC opened with a 6-0 victory over the Bulldogs. Talarico had two goals to lead the Panthers.
Garrett downs Whitko
GARRETT — The Railroaders opened up their season with an 11-0 victory over Whitko on Tuesday.
Hailey Lantz and Macy Newman each had four goals for Garrett. Newman also had four assists.
Syd Krock, Lexi Gordan and Mia Pinkerton each scored a goal for the Railroaders.
Prep Boys Tennis Knights top Snider
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its first dual of the season Tuesday, defeating Snider 3-2.
The Knights (1-1) got their wins from Vittorio Bona at No. 1 singles, Nolan Ogle at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Carver Miller and Bryson Ortiz.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
Heights opens victorious
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights started its season Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Wayne.
The Panthers won two of the three matches actually played and also won by forfeit at No. 2 and 3 singles.
Leyton Byler won for PH at No. 1 singles over Foster Keirns 6-2, 6-2. The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Breyton Ambler and Kaleb Lounsbury won 6-1, 6-0 over Jalen Hall and Fernando Harrison.
Wayne won at No. 1 doubles with Carson Dantzer and Landen Dantzer topping Logan Swygart and Kamden Leedy 6-4, 6-3.
Prep Volleyball ‘Busco loses to Woodlan
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco opened its season Monday with a loss to Woodlan. The scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-9.
Prep Football East Noble to stream home football games
KENDALLVILLE — Due to the football attendance restrictions, all four East Noble varsity football home games will be available for livestream on www.eastnobleknights.com. The livestream (through IHSAAtv) will be available for $10 per contest.
This price point is set by the IHSAA and their partner, BlueFrame Technology.
Fred Inniger, Rich Anderson and the WAWK 95.5 FM broadcast will provide the play-by-play audio.
The stream will begin 30 minutes before kickoff.
College Hockey Trine players honored for academics
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Fifteen Trine University women’s hockey players and 11 players from the NCAA Thunder men’s hockey team were recently selected to the American Hockey Coaches Association’s fourth annual Krampade All-American Scholar list for the 2019-20 season.
Krampade All-American Scholar awards recognize varsity ice hockey players who attained at least a 3.75 grade point average for the fall semester and participated in 40% of their school’s games. A small number of waivers to the 40% participation requirement was granted due to injury or for backup goaltenders.
From the men’s team, Corey Robertson was first player in program history to earn the award for the third year, and they were all consecutive.
Senior Brett Young and juniors Aaron Brickman, Ben Lau, Blake Robertson and Brandon Krumpschmid were second-time honorees as Krampade scholars. Juniors Max Dicicco, Chris Garrity and Carmine Taffo and freshmen Brett Piper and Brett Tierney received the honor for the first time.
For the Thunder women, senior Katie Plyer; juniors Hannah Nelson, Jade Pandres, Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Sierra Westner; and sophomores Emily Nettesheim, Natasha Strbiak and Brandi Wilson were second-time honorees.
First-time recipients were juniors Kailey Cameron, Ryan Harth and Emily Moore; sophomore Autumn Burgo, and freshmen Grace Canty, Sara Martino and Makena Thompson.
Golf
Bridgewater crowns men’s champion
AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club held its men’s club championship over the weekend.
Chris Schweitzer captured his sixth club championship. Paul King was the defending champion.
First Flight: Low gross — 1. Chris Schweitzer, 2. Matt Haiflich. Low net — 1. Bryan Young, 2 Paul King.
Second Flight: Low gross — 1. Pete Spornhauer, 2. Kaden Arnold. Low net — 1. Ben Goenner, 2. Nick Payton.
Third Flight: Low gross — 1. Larry McAbee, 2. Tom Fields. Low net — 1. Ian Fry, 2. Dennis Happel.
Fourth Flight: Low gross — 1. Walt Schoonover, 2. Phil Kurtz. Low net — 1. Jeff Wilhelm, 2. Jimmy Schulenburg.
Fifth Flight: Low gross — 1. Randy Pfost, 2. Juan Cortez. Low net — 1. Ty Grobis, Taylor Oberlin.
Bridgewater youth teams play at state
NOBLESVILLE — Bridgewater Golf Club took its boys and girls teams to the PGA Junior League state tournament at Pebble Brook Golf Club Saturday.
The Bridgewater boys team finished 10th. Players were A.J. Shambaugh, Hudson Hines, Hudson Kurtz and Cayden Dooley.
The Bridgewater girls team placed 19th. Players included Sophie Pfister, Grace Pfister, Paige Williams and Ellington Sparkman.
A field of 44 teams participated.
