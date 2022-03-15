TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Manchester, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Manchester at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Ohio Northern at Trine, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Heritage at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament
National semifinals at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh
Amherst (Mass.) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 5 p.m.
Trine vs. Hope, 7:30 p.m.
