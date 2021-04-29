Heading to the beach — whether it’s at the ocean or at a local lake, pond or river — is a classic summer favorite.
Keep reading for some tips and tricks to make your next beach trip the most successful one yet.
Pay attention to the weather
Weather on the water can change quickly. Keep a good eye on the local forecast for the beach you plan to visit and make plans in case of excessive heat, storms, rain or other inclement weather.
Bring plenty to drink
You’ll want to stock up on lots for your family to drink, and not just sugary sodas, alcoholic beverages or juice. Freeze water bottles overnight and fill your cooler with them to keep your other food and drink cold and also supply you with a steady stream of cooling, hydrating ice water.
Respect the rules and wildlife
When you visit natural areas like beaches, you’re bound to run into some of the wild creatures that live there. Avoid dunes, grasses or any marked areas that may be nesting areas for wildlife. Give animals a wide berth and try not to interfere with their routines and life.
Be respectful of others
Pick up your trash, take up only the room you need, and generally try to be respectful of other families out on the beach.
Fill in any holes your family digs and leave only your footprints behind.
Play some games
Bring along some classic beach games to keep the family from boredom.
Volleyball is a great beach game, and you can also bring water toys, such as snorkels, goggles and fins; skim boards; rafts and other appropriate toys.
Bring your own shade
It gets hot on the beach. To keep your family safe, make sure you bring your own shade if none is available. This may be an umbrella or canopy. Make sure it’s set up properly to avoid it blowing off in strong onshore winds.
Don’t take the sand with you
Knock loose sand off of all your beach gear before packing it away. To get sand off your legs and feet, rinse well at a beachside shower head and dry off. Coat your legs in baby powder and gently brush it (and the sand!) away.
