MARSHALL, Texas — It was a long day of hurry up and wait for the No. 3 seed Trine and No. 8 Moravian (Pa.) softball teams on Saturday at the NCAA Division III National Championship at East Texas Baptist University as inclement weather forced their 2:30 p.m. game to be repeatedly pushed back.
But when the two teams finally started to play softball at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, it was all Trine, as the Thunder improved to 42-5 with a 12-4 win over the Greyhounds in five innings.
Trine freshman Debbie Hill got the win to improve to 12-4, fanning seven and walking just one. Alexis Michon closed things out with a scoreless fifth.
The Thunder scored four in the first, four in the second and two in the third to blitz out to a 10-0 lead.
Moravian (38-12) scored two in the third and two more in the fourth to cut the Thunder lead to 10-4, but Trine tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth to put itself in position to end this one early via the 8-run rule.
Hill helped herself with the stick in a big way, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and five RBIs. Cassie Woods was 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored and Ainsley Phillips was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Emma Beyer was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
With the win, Trine stayed alive and moved on to a 3:30 p.m. Sunday game against No. 7 Coe (Iowa). The Thunder must defeat the Kohawks twice on Sunday to keep their season going and move on to the best-of-3 championship series.
In the other elimination game Saturday, Salisbury (Md.) ousted Rowan (N.J.) 14-1 in six innings. The top-seeded Sea Gulls will play Berry (Ga.) Sunday in other semifinal. The Vikings just has to win once to advance to the championships. Salisbury will have to beat Berry twice to advance to the the finals.
The championship series will begin with Game 1 on Tuesday at noon.
