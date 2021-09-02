CHURUBUSCO — The one-two punch of Ella Boersma and Hannah Boersma powered host Churubusco to a four-set win over Eastside Thursday.
The Eagles won the first two sets by identical 25-19 scores. After falling behind 4-0 in the third set, Eastside rebounded to win the third set 25-16. Churubusco closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
Ella Boersma, a 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore, had 20 kills, while Hannah Boersma, a 5-9 senior, added 10 for the Eagles.
“They played really well tonight,” Churubusco coach Melissa Bloom said afterwards. “I put the six people on the court that I knew were going to do the job, play well together and play well as a team.
“That’s what we’ve been working all season, who is going to play for each other and is just willing to step in, maybe into different positions,” she said.
Brelle Shearer led the Churubusco defense with 19 digs. Aryssa George put together 47 assists.
For Eastside, senior Mataya Bireley and junior Eleanor Neumann had eight kills each. Senior Josie Richman added five kills.
Senior setter Skyelar Kessler had 15 assists and junior Allison Hoffelder added 13. Hoffelder and Neumann had 11 digs each and Kessler had nine.
Kessler served six aces and Bireley had two. Haley Wies had two blocks.
Both teams will play in the Garrett Invitational Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.