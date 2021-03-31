If you’re hankering for brisket for dinner, stop early at Bo Doogie’s in Auburn as the line begins to form by mid-afternoon and sells out quickly!
The bill of fare also offers delicious hickory slow-smoked beef brisket, chopped pork, and chicken wings with a variety of BBQ sauces. Mouth-watering southern side dishes feature collard greens, baked beans, smoked mac and cheese, corn bread, kettle chips, cole slaw, potato salad and sweet potato casserole.
Catering is available. Chopped pork, $15 per lb., Brisket $18 per lb., Rib tips $9 per lb. and wings $12/dozen.
Phone 260-333-3071 for carry out. Inside and outside dining available and a drive-through is available.
531 N. Grandstaff, Auburn
Open Tuesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.