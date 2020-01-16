INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Hemp Plan has been formally submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Robert Waltz, Indiana state chemist and seed commissioner, and Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director, were the co-signers of the submitted plan.
USDA released the interim final rule for the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program on Oct. 30, 2019. This rule governs the production of hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill and outlines the provisions for the USDA to approve plans submitted by states and Indian tribes.
The USDA has 60 days to review Indiana’s plan and to offer comments.
Indiana’s plan addresses elements of the USDA hemp rule including sampling, analytical testing, licensing and growing requirements.
Indiana was required by the state Legislature to submit the hemp program plan to USDA no later than Dec. 31, 2019.
In Indiana, the 2020 growing season will continue to be a research year.
Indiana anticipates receiving a determination on the Indiana Hemp Program from USDA by early March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.