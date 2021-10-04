ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amanda L. Boyer, 36, of the 200 block of South C.R. 100W, LaGrange, arrested in the 00 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Mandrea L. Bradford, 45, of the 7400 block of Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested on West Maumee Street at North Elizabeth Street, on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Kristy K. Bugs, 43, of the 500 block of North Martha Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua D. Drinnon, 37, of the 1500 block of Strapford Drive, Adrian, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jeffrey A. Hagewood, 35, of the 200 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, arrested on East Maumee Street at Clyde Avenue, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• Dominic J. Hibbs II, 19, of the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 275N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ralph D. Johns, 26, of the 30000 block of Velma Lane, Elkhart, arrested on West Maumee Street at Superior Street, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Clayton R. Ostrander, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal mischief, probation violation and failure to appear in court.
• Hunter A. Shiffli, 25, of the 400 block of Williams Street, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Strack, 61, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Ashtin T. Strickland, 24, of the 20000 block of Northwest 249th Way, High Springs, Florida, arrested on U.S. 20 at Innovation Way on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brandon J. Tritch, 29, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 100W, Hudson, arrested on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
