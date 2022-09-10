Nicole Loryn Pettenati and Scott Richard Sauers married April 30, 2022 at the Bella Collina Mansion, located on Belews Lake in Stokesdale, North Carolina. Dustin Pettenati, brother of the bride, officiated at the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Colleen Houck of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formerly of Wolcottville, and the granddaughter of Deloris Houck and the late Edwin Houck of LaGrange. The groom is the son of Steven and KerriAnn Sauers of Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of Seaford, New York.
The bride wore an ivory gown, with strapless sweetheart neckline and 74-inch train.She carried a bouquet of white roses, with eucalyptus and lamb’s ear greenery.
Kayla Rogan, sister of the groom, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were MaryByrd Pettenati, sister-in-law of the bride, and Debi Marion, McKenna Motsinger, Abby Eggeman, and Autumn Sharpe, friends of the bride. They wore varying styles of floor-length emerald green dresses and carried smaller bouquets of white roses with eucalyptus greenery.
Steven Sauers, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Keith Cranford, friend of the groom, Patrick Rogan, Kevin Rogan, and Tim Reis, cousins of the groom, and Matthew Pettenati, Dustin Pettenati, and Nicholas Pettenati, brothers of the bride.
A reception followed at the Bella Collina Mansion.
Following a honeymoon to Cancun, the couple will reside in Thomasville, North Carolina.
The bride is a graduate of Ronald W. Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2019. She is a building elements assistant account manager with Allen Industries. The groom is a graduate of Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2019. He is a building elements designer with Allen Industries.
