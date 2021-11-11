Veterans are proud people who rely on work ethic and commitment to push them through their missions, both within the military and in their post-military lives. But a simple, sincere thank you can go a long way, too.
It helps members of the military to know that their efforts are not going unrecognized, especially since being away from their friends and family members for long periods of time can be an emotionally stressful experience.
You may be at a loss in thinking of a way to thank them for their service. Luckily, numerous organizations make the military thank-you an easy gift to give this holiday season.
Here are a few:
• Thank-A-Vet: Get involved with Thank-A-Vet, a non-profit organization that raises funds, socks and goods for veterans and their families. The group hosts and attends events that honor veterans and their loved ones, providing volunteer services and “Cups of Camaraderie” through its Veteran Coffee Clubs programming.
• Surprise a vet: One organization offering unique veteran gifts is Brown Paper Ticket and its “Salutes” program, which allows you to donate event tickets that will get into the hands of a veteran in the city of your choice. Events of all types range in price from $5 to $100 and include sporting events, comedy shows, dinners and comic-book conventions. Your contribution can help treat a veteran to a much deserved night on the town
• Charitable Events: Even during the wintertime, many organizations coordinate 5K walks or runs to help military personnel. Your entry fee can go toward helping veterans who may be down on their luck or even homeless.
Find such events online through your local veterans organizations and sprint toward the opportunity to help them with their cause.
