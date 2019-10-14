Northrop struggled to put the ball in the end zone Friday as rain beat down on North Side’s Chambers Field. The Legends bested Northrop 29-10 to knock the Bruins down to 4-4.
The Bruins took the first lead of the game off a 23-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the first quarter Friday. Northrop extended that lead to 10 going into halftime after a touchdown by Krashaun Menson, but the team struggled to hold on to the football for the remainder of the game.
North Side scored its first points of the game with a short field goal to start the second half, before going on a 26-point spree. Running back Alex Holliday-Robinson ran in three touchdowns while amassing 130 yards on 22 carries, and Davonte Rogers returned a Northrop fumble for six.
Northrop’s Te’Noah Ridley and Antoine Scott each had a pick in the loss.
The Bruins will face Bishop Dwenger (7-1) in their last regular-season game Friday. The Saints are coming off a 14-7 win over Snider.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced sectional pairings Sunday. Northrop drew Goshen for the first round Nov. 1. The RedHawks are 1-7 and haven’t won a game since week 1 against Fairfield.
