WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Phillip G. Bowers, 32, of Claypool, was arrested May 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Brandon M. Hurson, 23, of Crown Point, was arrested May 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Peyton M. Maul, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested May 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Amira K. Major, 36, of Chicago, was arrested May 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se controlled substance and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
James A. Prough, 53, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Ruth M. Murchland, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of furlough and possession of controlled substance.
Kito D. Leslie, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested May 13, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Joseph P. Brewer, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 14 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Michael F. Richardson, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested May 14, charged with possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.
Vince L. Johnson, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested May 14, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Kory J. Schnitz, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested May 16, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI, possession of hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.
