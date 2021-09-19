Hazardous materials spill tests emergency responders
ANGOLA — A spill of some 5,000-6,000 gallons of nitric acid ended up closing both lanes of Interstate 69 and Old U.S. 27 for hours early Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in the 6900 block of Old U.S. 27.
Emergency personnel were on hand for nearly 6 1/2 hours working to make sure the site was secure while environmental crews did their work.
Fremont fire officials found a tanker truck leaking the nitric acid. A faulty valve was blamed for the leak. Fire officials said a pair of locking pliers was used to try to keep the valve shut but the acid ate through them.
Nearby businesses were evacuated due to the corrosive nature of nitric acid.
“It went from bad to uh-oh,” said Aaron Vanderpool, assistant fire chief at the Fremont Fire Department, the lead emergency services agency on the scene.
At least three tri-axle truckloads of agriculture lime were brought in to help neutralize the nitric acid. Crews from the environmental clean up company, Indiana Spill Response of Anderson, worked into the evening to remove the materials brought in to contain the nitric acid. Vanderpool said the company brought in 10 roll off containers in which to place the contaminated material.
Agencies from multiple jurisdictions responded: Fremont and Angola fire departments, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Transportation, Bill’s Professional Towing, Speedway Redimix, Carper Farm Supply, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Steuben County Emergency Management.
“They did an awesome job, all the emergency service personnel,” said Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management director.
40 Garrett students enter welding internship
GARRETT — With pens in hand, 20 seniors and 20 juniors signed their names onto official documents, becoming the first members of Garrett High School’s welding apprenticeship program, teaming with Northeast Indiana Works and several area employers.
The school and students are aligned with the U.S. Department of Labor as a registered youth apprenticeship program.
Apprenticeships can last up to three years and is an extension of an existing State Earn and Learn (SEAL) career development welding program at the school.
In the apprenticeship, students will receive at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning and a minimum of 634 hours of related instruction provided by Ivy Tech Community College while enrolled at Garrett High School.
The welding internship is the first of its kind in the State of Indiana.
“This is a monumental occasion,” said Chad Sutton, director of the Career Development Program at the school. “You guys are making history again.
“This is the first class of the Career Development Program,” he continued. “These guys built that welding facility, and it’s pretty cool to see them come all the way through and finish it up.”
Angola police diffuse an armed situation, make arrest
ANGOLA — In a situation that could have had a much worse result, Angola police diffused an armed situation late Monday, resulting in the arrest of an Angola man early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the incident in the 800 block of Shawnee Drive where a man reportedly had a gun drawn on a woman and then police, according to filed records.
“It could have went extremely bad but the officers there did exactly what they are trained to do. They did a very good job,” Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire said. “Just small movements by this man one way or another could have changed things in a bad way.”
When police arrived and gained entrance to the home they found Lamont Larkin, 39, with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. He held up his left hand but obscured his right, which police believed was holding a gun, say Steuben Circuit Court documents.
Officer Brandon Booth, with gun drawn, tried to talk Larkin into putting down what was eventually revealed to be a gun. The woman in the house, who Larkin had previously been pointing a gun toward, tried to deescalate the situation to no avail.
Later, Larkin agreed to drop his gun and initially crawled toward police but then retreated. He then became violent with officers before they could restrain him, court records said. Larkin allegedly lunged at and bit one of the officers before he was Tasered and handcuffed.
He continued to fight with police and damaged the interior of a squad car but was taken to the Steuben County Jail.
Proposed redistricting maps for representatives released
INDIANAPOLIS — Proposed redistricting maps released by Indiana Republicans keep northeast Indiana’s state representative districts similar to the last decade, with a few notable shifts for reps from Noble and DeKalb counties.
District 82 Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, will see his representative district shift more south and west than before, while District 52 Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, has moved more to the north as well as entering Noble County.
District 51 Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, saw the smallest change in his territory, picking up an extra township in LaGrange County but losing two townships in Steuben County.
State legislators are in the midst of redrawing districts across the state following population returns from the 2020 Census. State lawmakers are tasked with redrawing lines every decade following the census, which determines which constituents state representatives, state senators and U.S. congressmen serve.
DeKalb solar farm ordinance moves forward
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission Wednesday voted, after a 40-minute public hearing, to give a proposed solar farm ordinance a “favorable” recommendation.
The ordinance will now move on to the DeKalb County Commissioners after months of work. The commissioners will vote on the ordinance at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Approval from the DeKalb County Commissioners will open up DeKalb County to solar energy companies looking to construct projects within the county. Those companies have already begun discussion with some landowners in the county, although no projects have been brought forth.
During the public hearing, some residents spoke in favor of the ordinance while others voiced opposition.
Those who spoke against the ordinance had concerns about the effects of projects on property values, contamination and generally just weren’t in favor. One of the major issues raised by those in attendance including three solar energy representatives were setbacks placed on projects.
Education secretary coming to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Wayne Center Elementary next week as part of tour recognizing teachers and school staff for their efforts in classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year.
East Noble is expecting the head of the federal Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 22, between 9 a.m. and noon.
“The intent of the visit is to recognize teachers and support staff for all their hard work in returning to school this fall. East Noble School Corporation is honored to host the Secretary of Education as he recognizes our dedicated staff. We are humbled to be chosen out of so many excellent school districts and look forward to this rare opportunity,” Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said Tuesday.
