As more and more counties across the state look to attract solar array installations into their communities, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb county governments each developed solar ordinances and fee structures to regulate developments in each of the counties.
The DeKalb County ordinance was crafted as one company Auburn Renewables had begun construction on a 55-acre project in the City of Auburn’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Before construction on the project started, developers with the Sweitzer Family Foundation asked the county for a tax abatement on the project.
That request was met with some hesitancy as DeKalb County Council members weren’t all in agreement on the approval of the tax abatement. After two votes the council approved the abatement by a four-to-three vote.
In November 2021, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning laws concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happened.
The issue in both counties was timely as several solar companies had shown interest in constructing installations in each of the counties. Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Residents of DeKalb County have also had several inquiries paying similar prices per acre in the eastern part of the county. These companies are looking to develop projects on 2,000 to 3,000 acres. Those size projects would produce 300 megawatts annually.
Each county’s ordinance has stipulations on setbacks protecting parcels of land bordering the projects. Noble County’s setback are 50 feet from property lines and 300 feet from any point on a foundation of a home.
DeKalb County’s ordinance states that commercial solar companies have to abide by a 400-foot setback from the primary dwelling with no buffer and 200-feet with a 30-foot natural buffer. Buffers around projects help to hide the panels from neighboring properties.
Noble County has also set up a fee structure for companies wishing to build within the county. It won’t be cheap — but will be less expensive than other counties in Indiana.
A 3,000-acre project in Noble County would have a graduated fee schedule according to Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett. The first 40 megawatts would cost $1,000. For the next 41-80 megawatts, the fee would be $750 per additional megawatt. For every megawatt above 80, companies would have to pay an increased application fee of $500 per megawatt.
The fee for a 100-megawatt project would be $1,000 for the first 40 megawatts, an additional $30,000 for the next 40 megawatts, plus an additional $10,000 for the remaining 20 megawatts. The total would be $41,000.
The application fee for a 200 megawatt project would be $91,000. The fee for a 300-megawatt project would be $141,000.
DeKalb County has yet to discuss a fee schedule for new projects.
Steuben County began discussion on a solar ordinance in January and approved an ordinance to allow commercial development within the county. The ordinance allows solar array development in land zoned agricultural, with a special exception.
“There are going to be requirements to go with solar,” said Vina Conti, administrator with the Steuben County Plan Commission.
Those requirements will be determined in a future meeting of the Plan Commission. Once approved, the requirements will be sent along to the Steuben County Commissioners.
LaGrange County currently has no ordinance.
Auburn Renewables project is set to come on line yet this spring.
