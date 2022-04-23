TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Manchester at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at Franklin Lady Grizzly Spring Tournament (The Legends Golf Club), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine at Alma, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Trine in NCATA Division III Acrobatics and Tumbling Invitational at Adrian, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP BASEBALL
Canterbury at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Bishop Luers, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament, First Round
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament, First Round
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Leo, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble and Fremont at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield and Wawasee at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Northridge, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men and women at Kalamazoo’s Steven Tyler Memorial at The Moors Golf Club (Portage, Mich.), noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Calvin, 4:30 p.m.
