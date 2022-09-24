AUBURN — SCP Limited, a local Auburn manufacturer of hot surface igniters for the appliance industry, recently held a dunk tank event at its facility on Indiana Avenue to raise money for a local not-for-profit organizations.
Employees donated money to dunk members of the executive team and SCP matched the employee donations.
The employees were asked to designate the DeKalb County organizations to receive the donations. One of the organizations chosen was the DeKalb Outdoor Theater; which brings a variety of live concerts and events to DeKalb County.
“It is generous supporters like SCP Limited and their employees that enable the DeKalb Outdoor Theater to present quality entertainment each season along with covering operating costs,” said John Chalmers, President of the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
Both SCP and the DeKalb Outdoor Theater are proud to belong to a community that supports its members through worthy organizations that give back to DeKalb County.
