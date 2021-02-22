INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced its sectional pairings on Sunday, and many are preparing for this year’s boys tournament with optimism, as last year’s sectional was the end of the road for all boys teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many are already writing off Homestead as sectional champion in Class 4A Sectional 6 at Columbia City, as the undefeated, 22-0 Spartans are ranked No. 1 in the state.
The sectional was previously to be held at Wayne High School, but was recently moved to the new Columbia City High School location on SR 9, south of Columbia City.
Homestead takes on Huntington North (11-6) in the opening round of sectional action, while Wayne (6-15) and Columbia City (7-12) play in the other round one game.
South Side (7-11) faces the winner of the Homestead/Huntington game, and New Haven (13-6) will play the winner of Columbia City and Wayne in the other semi-final game.
According to predictions by the John Harrell Indiana Basketball website, Homestead has an 87.11% chance of winning the sectional, followed by a New Haven at 7.11%. According to the same predictions, Homestead has a 46.39% chance of winning the regional, 39.38% chance of winning semi-state and 30.38% chance of winning the state title.
According to Sagarin rankings, Homestead is top in the state with 103.47 points, followed by Carmel at 102.33 points and Lawrence North at 99.19 points.
Carroll (15-6) is the favorite in the Class 4A sectional at East Noble. The Chargers face Northrop (5-11) in the opening round, and DeKalb (8-10) and Snider (10-10) play in the other round 1 game. North Side (11-9) and East Noble (7-13) drew the bye and will play in the semi-finals.
Leo comes into the Class 3A sectional at Woodlan with the best record and 45% chance of winning the title.
The Lions (18-2) face Angola (11-11) in round 1. Other round one games include Concordia (7-12) vs. Woodlan (9-9), and Bishop Luers (7-13) and Garrett (2-14).
Bishop Dwenger (10-9) will face the winner of the Concordia/Woodlan game, and the winners of the other games will play each other in the semi-finals.
Sectionals begin March 2 with the title games on March 6.
