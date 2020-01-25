When things aren’t going your way, it’s easy to shut yourself off from the world and assume everything will get worse. Practicing positive thinking can remove the invisible rain cloud and let in the sunshine.
An encouraging report from John Hopkins Medicine says that people with a family history of heart disease who also had a positive outlook were one-third less likely to have a heart attack within five to 25 years than those with a negative outlook.
If you feel like your attempts at overcoming depression or anxiety are falling short, it’s crucial to visit a doctor. They can determine the complexity of the issue and strategize a solution or refer you to an expert who excels in mental health. Here are some ways a positive outlook can improve your life.
Improved relationships
Once you begin working on changing your perspective to include positive thinking, you should analyze the types of people you associate with. Of course, your improved attitude will attract those with a similar mindset and help you flourish with new relationships. So, how do you manage friendships with those who may challenge your happier lifestyle?
While it may be tough to completely cut people out of your life, you can try to influence their attitude by showing them compassion and explaining the difference you feel through positive thinking.
Rewarding yourself
When you begin improving the way your mind works, be sure to congratulate yourself with small rewards. Take account of negative situations and how positive thinking changes the outcome you may have created previously. Little treats like a cheat meal while dieting or buying yourself satisfying items from your rainy day fund are great ways to keep positive thinking at the forefront of your mind.
Work performance
Another benefit you will experience by changing your perspective is a heightened performance at work. When your mind is clear from negative thoughts, you are free to problem solve and brainstorm without distractions.
