Our schools are back in session. Our county is buzzing with buses, excited kids on recess with friends, teachers starting new things with new kids, lunch people, custodians, and more starting a new school year. A year filled with promise and a year filled with new possibilities.
We in this community have a responsibility that goes way beyond property tax. This year can be successful for all who enter the learning buildings. (Also, let us not forget those that home school, they need support as well.) Here are the things that I think, as a community, we can be doing:
Pray
1 Timothy 2:1 First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people,
Pray daily for everyone that works in, attends, or volunteers in our schools. The end of this article finds a 28-day prayer guide for you to use all year to pray.
Volunteer
Contact your local school to see if they can use you to read to students or where they may need volunteers. We don’t have to be retired to do this either. We can use our lunch hours and days off to bless our schools.
Donate
We all currently walk by lots of school supplies at our local stores. Take time to buy items and give them to teachers you know for kiddos who may need something during the year. Save it for after Christmas, so any child that has lost, moved into, or needs a fresh start with a new backpack, paper, pens, etc., can have that!
My churches collect money for shoes, spare clothes, boots, gloves, and whatever we can do to improve the day. Check with your church to see if you can partner with an elementary, middle, or high school to be a blessing. If we all look out for each other, how much better can we make our community? It begins in these buildings with our most remarkable gifts, children. Let’s radically take care of each other this year!
Pray every month with me:
28 Days to Pray
1 Maintenance Staff
2 Custodial Staff
3 Coaches & PE Teachers
4 Fine Arts Departments
5 Transportation
6 Secretaries
7 Counselors
8 Special Ed. Staff
9 ALL TEACHERS
10 First Day of SCHOOL
11 Educational Assets.
12 Substitutes
13 New Staff Members
14 Technology Staff
15 All Administrators
16 Elementary Schools
17 Middle School
18 High School
19 PreK/Kinder Parents
20 Senior Parents
21 ALL Parents
22 Safe School Year
24 School Board
25 ALL Students
26 Fremont Community
27 After School Events
28 Any unforeseen problems and protection of all faculty & children!
