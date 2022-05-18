PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Carroll Sectional
First round, Churubusco vs. Leo, 3 p.m.
First round, Carroll vs. Northrop, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, Snider vs. Churubusco-Leo winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinals, Blackhawk Christian vs. Carroll-Northrop winner, 5 p.m.
Angola Sectional Semifinals
Angola vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Fremont vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble Sectional
First round, Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, Lakeland-East Noble winner vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
IHSAA Boys Sectional at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Churubusco and Lakewood Park boys at F.W. North Side Sectional, 5:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairfield at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 7:30 p.m. (JV game first at 5 p.m.)
PREP SOFTBALL
Fairfield at West Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
East Noble at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Garrett at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.