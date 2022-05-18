PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Carroll Sectional

First round, Churubusco vs. Leo, 3 p.m.

First round, Carroll vs. Northrop, 3 p.m.

Semifinals, Snider vs. Churubusco-Leo winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals, Blackhawk Christian vs. Carroll-Northrop winner, 5 p.m.

Angola Sectional Semifinals

Angola vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Fremont vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.

East Noble Sectional

First round, Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, Lakeland-East Noble winner vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

IHSAA Boys Sectional at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Churubusco and Lakewood Park boys at F.W. North Side Sectional, 5:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fairfield at West Noble, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 7:30 p.m. (JV game first at 5 p.m.)

PREP SOFTBALL

Fairfield at West Noble, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Leo at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

East Noble at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Garrett at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.