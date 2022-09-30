TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb’s Lillie Cone in second round of IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View, Carmel, 8:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

East Noble Sectional final, Westview vs. East Noble, 10 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Northeast Corner Conference Championship Meet at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.

Northeast 8 Conference Championship Meet, Huntington University, 10 a.m.

UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

Central Noble Sectional

First round, Goshen vs. Central Noble, 10 a.m.

First round, Elkhart vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.

First round, DeKalb vs. Wawasee, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal, East Noble vs. Goshen-CN winner, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinal, Elkhart-NorthWood winner vs. DeKalb-Wawasee winner, 2:15 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

East Noble at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at NCAA Pre-National Championship at Forest Akers Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich., 11:15 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Sturgis (Mich.) at Lakeland, noon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alma at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Alma’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Trine in ITA Regional Tournament at St. Louis, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY

Trine at Grand Valley State (Mich.), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A DeKalb Sectional, First Round

Fort Wayne South Side vs. Snider, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Elkhart Sectional, First Round

Northridge vs. Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Angola Sectional, First Round

Lakeland vs. NorthWood, 5 p.m.

West Noble vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Central Noble Sectional, First Round

Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Angola at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

NorthWood at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Elkhart Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Region 5 Preview (Virtues GC, Nashport, Ohio), 9 a.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.