TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone in second round of IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View, Carmel, 8:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble Sectional final, Westview vs. East Noble, 10 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Northeast Corner Conference Championship Meet at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
Northeast 8 Conference Championship Meet, Huntington University, 10 a.m.
UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Central Noble Sectional
First round, Goshen vs. Central Noble, 10 a.m.
First round, Elkhart vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.
First round, DeKalb vs. Wawasee, 11:30 a.m.
Semifinal, East Noble vs. Goshen-CN winner, 2:15 p.m.
Semifinal, Elkhart-NorthWood winner vs. DeKalb-Wawasee winner, 2:15 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at NCAA Pre-National Championship at Forest Akers Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich., 11:15 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Sturgis (Mich.) at Lakeland, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alma at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Alma’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Trine in ITA Regional Tournament at St. Louis, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Trine at Grand Valley State (Mich.), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A DeKalb Sectional, First Round
Fort Wayne South Side vs. Snider, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Elkhart Sectional, First Round
Northridge vs. Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Angola Sectional, First Round
Lakeland vs. NorthWood, 5 p.m.
West Noble vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Central Noble Sectional, First Round
Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
NorthWood at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Region 5 Preview (Virtues GC, Nashport, Ohio), 9 a.m.
