BUTLER — After trailing by seven at halftime, host Eastside got close and even took the lead in the third quarter.
Each time, however, Woodlan had the appropriate response.
The Warriors (5-2) answered each Blazer run and pulled away late for a 48-37 nonconference win at Butler Tuesday.
Woodlan got 13 points from sophomore Taylor Kneubuhler and 12 from junior Avah Smith. Senior Dakotah Krohn and junior Briana Roney added eight points each.
Eastside (4-3) was led by Skyelar Kessler’s nine points. Mataya Bireley and Grace Kreischer added six points each.
Roney connected for two threes in the second quarter, the last of which put her team on top 21-16 with 1 minute, 10 seconds left. That came after freshman Sydnee Kessler hit a bomb for the hosts and started a late run for the Warriors.
After Roney’s second three, Gabi Klopfenstein nailed a 10-footer from the right side to make it a seven-point cushion. Kreischer sank a pair of free throws with 23.8 seconds left, but Smith grabbed a rebound and scored before the buzzer for a 25-18 advantage.
Eastside fought back in the third.
Two rebound scores by Bireley, two free throws by McKenna Hoffelder and a steal by Hoffelder that led to a Sydnee Kessler bucket put the Blazers on top 29-28 with 3:25 left in the quarter.
Woodlan got two freebies from Kneubuhler and a three-point play from Smith to regain the lead. The visitors scored the final eight points of the third to rebuild a seven-point cushion.
The Blazers pulled within three early in the fourth on Skyelar Kessler’s jumper from the key and a score by Bireley.
A Klopfenstein three with 4:33 to go extended the margin back to seven. Woodlan, which made 17-of-24 free throws for the game, made four in the final 90 seconds to close out the game.
Eastside visits Garrett Saturday.
Woodlan won the reserve game 47-33.
Brooke Kneubuhler led Woodlan with 18 points. Eastside got 14 points from Lili Kreischer and 11 from Jayci Kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.