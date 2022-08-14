DeKalb County to tax horse-drawn vehicles
AUBURN — As the Amish community in southern DeKalb County continues to grow, DeKalb County Commissioners are getting the jump on imposing a license fee for horse-drawn vehicles and horse-drawn trailers.
The commissioners approved an ordinance on first reading Monday after a couple of months of discussion. The ordinance sets a yearly license fee of $250 for the first horse-drawn vehicle and a $50 fee for each additional vehicle designed or intended to use one or more horses as a motive of power.
Horse-drawn vehicles and trailers do not include horse-drawn agricultural implements.
Fees will be collected through the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office. Funds collected will go into the county’s general budget to assist in maintaining roadways within the county.
License fees will be collected March 1 through May 15 each year. The metallic license plates will have to be affixed to each vehicle or wagon.
The license fee for each horse-drawn trailer is $50 and shall also be collected during the same time frame.
Discussion on the issue began in late June when Commissioner William Hartman received a concern from a county resident living in the southeastern part of the county. The citizen’s concern dealt with the damage horseshoes and Amish buggies do to the roads.
“We might as well garnish their funds if they are going to use our roads,” Hartman said during a June Commissioners meeting. “It will help with repairs when needed.”
DeKalb County is the only county in northeast Indiana that currently doesn’t have a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance. Steuben County passed its current ordinance in 2018.
If approved on second and third reading at the Aug. 22 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, the licensure fee will be the highest in northeast Indiana.
A public hearing on the issue will be held on Aug. 22 to hear concerns from citizens before a vote is taken.
Noble County sets caps for solar acreage
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a recommendation of capping the total amount of acres for commercial zoning operations at 4,700 acres.
The recommendation will be taken up by the Noble County Plan Commission at a special meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The plan commission can accept the recommendation, reject it or make a recommendation of its own to send back to the commissioners.
The commissioners will have the final say in the matter, with the final outcome coming at the close of the public hearing.
The commissioners approved its solar ordinance in November 2021.
A moratorium was put in place April 24, closing the permit application process even before any applications had been submitted. The commissioners have recommended extending that moratorium through the end of this calendar year.
In preliminary discussions, Commissioner Anita Hess said she was leaning toward a limit of 3% or less of the county’s current cropland figure. That percentage corresponds to 5,170 acres. Commissioner Dave Dolezal suggested 4,500 acres.
“To give up our beloved farmland, that’s an expense,” Dolezal said. “My feeling would be to start at the low end. The footprint of solar is huge compared to other fossil fuels.”
Commissioner Gary Leatherman more or less split the difference and recommended the cap be set at 4,700 acres. The motion passed 3-0.
The commissioners had also discussed limiting the percentage of land that any individual landowner could put into solar, but Leatherman announced that the commissioners had nixed that idea, saying it would be inappropriate to tell a landowner how much of their land could be put into solar, just as it would be inappropriate to tell a farmer how much of his field should be corn or soybeans.
Dolezal questioned Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett as to how the county would be granting permits so as to stay within set limits.
“It’s going to be on a first-come, first-served basis,” Tackett said.
Pageant queen aims to fight bullying
ANGOLA — Elayna Hasty has many accomplishments and uses them to help others in the community.
Hasty has been in the pageant circuit since she was 14 and has spent the last few years collecting titles that have led her to Miss Northeast Indiana 2023.
She said her decision to fully compete in the Miss America organization and her Miss Duneland title opened a lot of doors for her.
Hasty has used her title and exposure to further expand Girls Against Bullying. G.A.B. is an organization that Hasty started after being bullied and wanted to find a way to help others.
“In 2010, I started G.A.B. girls just as a Facebook page with my parent’s permission and I just posted inspirational quotes and statistics about bullying,” Hasty said.
“I started off with just focusing on young girls. At the time, it was really all just about positivity and what to look out for. Now that I’ve been able to advance, I have three main workshops for these four different age groups.”
The first group, for ages 5-11, helps girls to focus on being their genuine selves and spreading kindness. The second group, freedom, is about learning you are not the reason you get bullied.
“We focus on being our person and realizing that we’re not there’s no there’s no issue with us. That’s not why we’re being bullied,” she said. “Normally people are bullied because of the background that the bully is going through. It could be a home life situation, it could be because they think that it’s cool. That’s really what we kind of get into.”
The third group is for older kids and it is open to anyone, not just girls. This is one of Hasty’s longer workshops and kids can spend more one-on-one time with her.
Auburn Board of Works affirms building demolition
AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works affirmed an order from the city’s Building, Planning and Development Department to demolish the Tri-State Memorials building at 300 E. 7th St.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee heard testimony during a 45-minute special meeting Tuesday.
In response to an earlier question from Horrom if the building could be saved at any cost, City Attorney Erik Weber responded, “I imagine any building can be saved at any cost. If the city or another owner wants to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, sure, something like that might be an option.
“The city doesn’t own the building, nor will the city own the building after today, no matter what’s decided,” he said. “The city won’t own the property. The city’s not the title holder.
“This building is a danger to the public,” Weber continued. “Heaven forbid what would happen if the building collapsed with occupants inside of it, or individuals parked in the parking lot next door, or people walking down the sidewalk. Heaven forbid what might happen.
“The City of Auburn’s first and foremost obligation is to follow the ordinances and enforce the ordinances to protect the public.”
Weber referred to a May 20, 2022 inspection report by Bowers Engineering Services that identified “significant defects related to what could either be a partial or full collapse.”
The inspection also identified the building is supported by the outer walls, not internal beams. “If the back wall goes — which it will eventually — then you’ve lost one of the supporting walls, and as BES describes, there is an imminent threat that you may have a partial collapse, including the second floor, or a full collapse of the building.”
Steuben County native competing in national ski championships
ANGOLA — Steuben County native Doug Stukey packed his water skis, wetsuit, gloves and helmet for the GOODE National Water Ski Championships at Mystic Lakes, Maize, Kansas.
The competition holds four categories: slalom, trick, jump and overall. “Each one has its own uniqueness, but overall takes so much more discipline,” Stukey said.
Stukey has been water skiing since he was 8 years old. For 50 years, Stukey has participated in and practiced with support, including 41 years with John Peters.
“It’s the thrill of it. There’s such a sensation of gliding,” Stukey said.
In order to qualify for the national championship, athletes must have either placed in the top five in the previous year’s national championship or at a 2022 regional competition.
Held in late July, Stukey earned three medals at the 2022 Midwest Regional Championships. Due to its size and number of lakes, the Midwest regionals is one of the largest.
“I’m a natural-born athlete. I love to compete,” Stukey said.
Although Stukey is competing in the overall division, he favors slalom.
“Nothing beats the feeling of successfully doing the slalom,” Stukey said. “The course is designed to always win. The rope gets shorter and the boat speeds up.”
Woman involved in May shooting to be evaluated
AUBURN — A DeKalb County judge will appoint experts to evaluate a Fort Wayne woman who is facing charges in an alleged burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
Tabitha L. Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, is charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, a Level 2 felony.
She is one of four suspects who are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Two of the suspects died in the shooting. Another suspect also faces charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
In the murder charges, Johnson and Kruse each are accused of killing Morefield and Moore while committing or attempting to commit burglary.
They are not the alleged shooters but are charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
Johnson and her attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday for a hearing on Johnson’s request to appoint two or three competent psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians to examine her to determine her competence to stand trial.
Judge Adam Squiller granted the request, saying he will appoint the appropriate experts. Squiller approved the dates of Feb. 6-10 for a jury trial and Dec. 20 for a final pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.