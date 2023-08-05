Prep Girls Golf DeKalb defeats South Adams
GENEVA — DeKalb won its first dual match of the season, defeating South Adams 157-210 at Limberlost Thursday.
Paige Williams shot a 37 to take medalist honors and lead the Barons. Grace Pfister had a 38 and Sophie Pfister a 40. Jadan Tompkins shot 42 and Kaitlin Traylor 43.
Ady Toland led South Adams with a 44.
