AUBURN — State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year — and also celebrating all the employees and agents who make their business to be good neighbors.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company was founded in 1922 by retired farmer G.J. Mecherle with a goal to do the right thing for rural auto insurance customers.
What started as an idea built on the principles of honesty and integrity soon became reality, and it continues to guide all we do as we approach our centennial celebration, according to a company press release.
Locally, the late Jim Hefty opened the Auburn agency in 1952 until his retirement in 2002. His son, Jim Hefty Jr. served as an agent from 1977 until his death in 2011, and his daughter, Joyce Hefty-Covell has been a local agent since 1993.
Grandson Morgan Hefty opened his own agency in Auburn in 2013. Kelly Southern, who began as an agent in Bloomington, opened her own agency in Auburn in 2013.
They three agencies plan to celebrate the milestone in conjunction with the Third Thursday downtown Auburn cruise-in this week, hosted by the ACD Festival, the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
The State Farm Insurance agents will be offering hot dogs, ice cream and light snacks, with music and a photo booth, provided by Miller’s Mobile Music from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
