ANGOLA — The Steuben County office of the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will hold its annual meeting and networking event on Monday, Oct. 4, at at 5:30 PM.
The meeting will be held at the Zollner Hospitality Suite at Trine University, which is located in the press box of the football stadium. The suite is a 1,300-square foot elevated, climate-controlled space for welcoming special guests.
The annual meeting will serve as a networking event as community individuals will engage with one another as part of the evening’s events.
A Programming Participant Panel will take place with testimonies of residents who have reaped the benefits of their association with or participation in Purdue Extension events. Those interested in learning more about how Purdue University, in partnership with county government, invests in the local community are encouraged to attend.
Election of the new Steuben County Extension Board Members will also take place during the evening. These new members will serve three-year terms on the board.
Light appetizers will be served. The public is invited to attend. No pre-registration is required. Call the Extension Office at 668-1000, ext. 1400 for more information. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
