A tarp protected the Parkview Field diamond for the Patriotic Pops concert. The musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic began to set up their chairs and music stands. Fans found the few remaining seats between the dugouts. Concession stands kept the crowd in refreshments and munchies from 5 p.m. in anticipation of the 8:30 concert. Then it began to sprinkle. At 8:15, musicians took their instruments to the shelter below the stands. Crews pulled plastic covers over the giant speakers. Guests scurried for shelter beneath the balcony boxes. It was raining in earnest now, and raindrops bounced from red, white and blue umbrellas. Programs that promised two Sousa marches and a dozen more numbers caught the rain from the clouds that seemed to hover over downtown Fort Wayne. And then the outcome became obvious; there would be no music, not even a warmup note.
But the evening had been pleasant, the concessions enjoyable, and the anticipation itself worth the trip.
The fireworks would go on as scheduled.
