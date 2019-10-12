WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine will host a calving school for beef and dairy producers Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lynn Hall, 625 Harrison St., West Lafayette.
Land O’Lakes sponsors the school, at which producers will learn herd management practices for calving season and participate in hands-on demonstrations.
Topics covered at the school include managing dystocias, post-partum cow care and newborn calf management. The afternoon will consist of demonstrations on facilities and calving, use of the esophageal feeder and dystocia simulations with a life-size cow model.
Instructors include:
• Jennifer Koziol, clinical assistant professor of theriogenology/production medicine;
• Rafael Neves, assistant professor of food animal production medicine;
• Jonathan Townsend, PVM director of Extension programs and clinical assistant professor of dairy production medicine; and
• Ralph Gill, calf technical sales and business manager for Land O’Lakes Inc.
The registration fee is $25, and the program is limited to 30 participants, who must be at least 18 years old. People can visit purdue.edu/vet/ce/workshops.php#cs for more information, or contact Andrea Brown at (765) 494-0611 or ahbrown@purdue.edu. For questions regarding registration, contact Purdue Conferences at (866) 515-0023 or email confreg@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.