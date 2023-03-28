COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Anderson at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Eastside at Woodlan, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

Goshen at West Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

NorthWood at Westview, 5 p.m.

Goshen at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Manchester at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Earlham at Trine, 7 p.m.

