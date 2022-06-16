A year down and what a year it was.
For all of those who I haven’t had the opportunity to meet I apologize, for those I have thanks for making me feel welcome into your community.
A year ago I had the opportunity to fill a big pair of shoes, taking over the position of editor of The Star after longtime editor Dave Kurtz announced he was stepping away from his position.
As all of you know Dave has been a fixture in this community for more years than I can count and he remains a fixture in the community today. As a journalist Dave is one of those people I have looked up to for many years.
Today I strive to follow in his footsteps continuing to promote community journalism in DeKalb County and the surrounding area.
I came to this community with nearly 30 years of journalism experience, beginning as a freelance photojournalist with the Herald Republican in 1993. After graduating from Ball State University with a photojournalism degree I was hired on as a full time photojournalist at the Herald.
Over the next dozen or so years I documented the events and milestones of Steuben County. The sporting events, community events, news stories and more.
From there I spent several years at the Journal Review in Crawfordsville before returning to the area where I worked for the Hillsdale Daily News in Hillsdale, Michigan before returning to KPC Media in 2019.
The return to KPC Media gave me this current opportunity as editor of The Star.
This past year there have been many big news stories within the county. Only weeks after taking the position we had a train derailment southeast of town closing a major rail line for only 24 hours. Crews from CSX worked around the clock to reopen the tracks after 12 rail cars carrying 74 intermodal containers became dislodged.
2021 saw the return to large festivals and events in the community including the ACD Festival over Labor Day weekend and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The Christmas season was ushered in with a large crowd in the downtown on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving for the annual holiday parade.
Those festivals and many more are what make DeKalb County a special place to live.
The turn of the new year brought controversy between the Auburn Common Council and Mayor Mike Ley after the council presented an ordinance in an attempt to take power away from Mayor Ley. That controversy drug on for two months with special counsel Judge William Fee ruling in favor of Mayor Ley.
The DeKalb County Commissioners also saw its fair share of controversy over the past year. Over several months the commissioners created a commercial solar ordinance all the while plans continued for the new DeKalb County Highway Department east of Butler on U.S. 6.
A plan to pay for the project which is now estimated to cost the county between $8 and $9 million is still up in the air. Commissioners Mike Watson, Bill Hartman and Todd Sanderson are still working to finalize a funding plan to be presented to the DeKalb County Council.
It is news stories such as these that keeps the job interesting highlighting the importance of a community newspaper.
My fellow reporters and myself strive to provide the highest quality community journalism possible on a daily basis highlighting those news events and people who standout in DeKalb County.
As editor of The Star my door is always open to anyone who would like to stop by to shoot the breeze or discuss the news of the day in DeKalb County. I can also be reached by email at abarrand@kpcmedia.com or by phone 925-2611, ext. 2546.
