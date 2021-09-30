They’re your best buds, your bros, and they’re going to be there for your big day. So what’s a guy to get his friends?
Keep reading for some great groomsmen gifts that are sure to show them how much you care. Without it being, you know, weird.
Dopp kitsA Dopp kit is a toiletry kit used by both men and women to store grooming supplies. It was invented, Copper River Bags says, by Charles Doppelt, a German leathersmith, in the early 20th century. During WWII, the Dopp kit became popular after they were introduced to the military. Samsonite purchased Doppelt’s company in the 1970s to produce Dopp kits and trademarked the name. These small, squarish bags can be monogrammed or personalized, and because everyone needs one, they’re great for gifting.
FlasksFlasks are a great way to surreptitiously take the party with you wherever you go, and they come in a variety of colors and materials, most of which are easily personalized. AskMen.com says there’s two ways to carry a flask — either in a jacket pocket or in the hip pocket of your trousers. Jeans, the site says, show too much and give your flask away. Another acceptable option is to stow it in the top of your boot. Clean your flask by rinsing it out with hot water and leaving it to air dry overnight. If you’re changing out the type of booze you’re carrying, rinse it with a little lemon juice from time to time. Avoid soap, as that can change the taste of your alcohol.
Swiss Army knivesVictorinox, the company that makes the famous Swiss army knife, started in 1884 when Karl Eisener opened a cutlery in Ibach-Schwyz. He made a compact knife with an array of practical functions. Over the years, the functions have changed and the Swiss army knife became synonymous with the world’s most versatile pocket tool. Now, in addition to the classic red finish, Swiss army knives come in a variety of materials, colors and patterns, and they can easily be personalized into a great and thoughtful gift for the outdoorsman or just for the guy that always needs a corkscrew to hand.
