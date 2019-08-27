Five booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail on Sunday and Monday, according to jail records.
Jon A. Carney, 34, of the 1400 block of West C.R. 650N, Howe, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Carney was held without bond.
Derek L. Egly, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Egly was held on $4,500 bond.
Rafael Garza, 38, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Garza was held on $4,500 bond.
Jonathan J. Jacobs, 39, of the 600 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation. Jacobs was held without bond.
Raul T. Perez, 30, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08% and 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Perez was held on $3,500 bond.
