Body of 6-year-old girl recovered from Bixler Lake July 15
KENDALLVILLE — The body of a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl was recovered July 15 from Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
Following an autopsy Monday morning, the Noble County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Cing Sang to be an accidental drowning.
Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig did saw the girl’s immediate family lives near Tulsa, Oklahoma, and had been visiting family in Fort Wayne.
Relatives had gathered for a family event at Bixler Lake.
Sang had been swimming under the supervision of family members.
She was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Her body was found within 20 feet of the shore near the east beach, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich.
The possible drowning was reported just after 1 p.m. July 15. Despite lifesaving efforts by both family members and responders, Sang was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:38 p.m., according to Noble County’s E-911 dispatch center’s radio logs.
Woman gets 12 years in hit-skip crash that killed one boy, injured another
ANGOLA — The woman who struck two boys walking along a Steuben County road last fall, killing one, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison in Steuben Circuit Court on Monday.
Hope A. Richmond, 46, Montpelier, Ohio, was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison without parole.
On the Level 4 felony of failure to stop causing death, Richmond was sentenced to 10 years without probation. This is paired with the other two level six felonies of failure to stop and obstruction of justice.
The Level 4 felony will be served consecutively to the Level 6s. The two Level 6 felonies will be served concurrently to each other. Her driver’s license will be suspended for five years once she is released.
Judge Allen Wheat believed that this case had caused “extreme emotional distress” to families of the boys, leading to the longer charge of 10 years.
After the sentencing, Richmond was immediately taken into the custody of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to begin her sentence.
Richmond was convicted of striking and killed one Angola teen, Wayden Lane Bennett, and also injured Ryly Cumings, 13, as they were walking to the home of Cumings the night of Oct. 1 on C.R. 275N near Lake James. Wayden died from his injuries a few days later.
Richmond fled the scene the night of the incident. Through their investigation and using traditional and social media, police were able to track down Richmond two days later.
Stinson airplane returns to ACD Museum
AUBURN — Forty years ago, Phil Allison tried to generate interest and support in exploring the aviation side of the Cord Corp. with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
While many people wouldn’t readily associate airplanes with the history of the Auburn Automobile Co. and the Cord Corp., aviation was, in fact, one of many interests held by E.L. Cord.
Tracking down the 1931 Stinson Jr., tail no. NC10865, started from a breakfast conversation. The plane had once been owned by the Auburn Automobile Co. and sat in the showroom.
After multiple owners in several states, the plane was purchased in December 2019 from an owner in Oklahoma and restored. Between 2,500-3,000 hours were invested in the restoration efforts. On July 10, the plane made its triumphant return to the museum.
“With our significant and amazing collection, if we dive a little further into the overall story of the Cord Corp. and what was here in 1930 … that Stinson was integral to that,” said Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum executive director and CEO Brandon Anderson.
“Being able to find the original plane that was owned by the company and bringing that back home after 18 owners, that’s something that’s unheard of.”
Angola Council rejects rezoning request for concrete batch plant
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council voted 4-0 Monday to deny a request from Primco/Smith Road LLC to rezone a parcel of land near Scoops Ice Cream from agricultural to high impact. Approval would have allowed Speedway Redimix to build a concrete batch plant on the property.
Matt Bertsch, Bertsch-Frank and Associates of Fort Wayne, and property owner Todd Fredrick explained that there were no immediate plans to move the plant during their petitioner’s rebuttal section Monday.
Bertsch and Fredrick expressed that receiving an approval for the rezoning would allow for future planning if Speedway Redimix were to lose its lease. Currently located just southeast of the property, the company leases through Heidelberg Materials Aggregates.
The rezoning process has been in discussion since June 12 when it was initially taken to the Angola Plan Commission. The Commission gave a favorable recommendation for rezoning the 40.9 acre parcel into 36 acres of HI and the 4.5 acres of front facing land as C2: medium to large general commercial district.
Prior to the rezoning request reaching the Common Council, the Commission also heard a proposal to subdivide the parcel into two. After a large public turnout voicing concerns regarding potential air pollution and devaluation of area homes, the Commission tabled the subdivide request until after the Common Council cast their vote.
