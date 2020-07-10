“Always Rejoice!” a Jehovah’s Witness convention, will be live streamed during July and August.
“For the first time ever in our history, Jehovah’s Witnesses will be holding our annual conventions on a virtual platform hosted on our website, jw.org,” said Anthony J. Scott II. “Last year, almost 1,000 residents from Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb, Noble, Whitley and Allen counties attended the ‘Love Never Fails’ convention at the Seagate Centre in Toledo, Ohio.”
This year’s convention was to be held July through mid-August at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. More than 30,000 people were expected to attend. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. The first convention session will be available during the weekend of July 11-12. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 29-30.
The program explores questions like: "What contributes to finding and sustaining joy?" "How can you cultivate joy in the family?" and "How can you remain joyful in difficult times?" A key feature will be a Bible-based drama based on the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in the worship of God.
Those interested in viewing the convention can contact a local Jehovah's Witness congregation or access the program on jw.org, available under the “library” tab. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
There are more than 8.6 million active Witnesses worldwide; the 2019 conventions had a peak attendance of more than 14 million. With the program available online in hundreds of languages, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date, said a newsletter by Robert J. Hendriks, national media contact for the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
