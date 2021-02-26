One arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are brought in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lawrence B. Thomas, 35, of the 7800 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested on Broad and North Wayne streets on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
