PREP GIRLS GOLF
Homestead at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at FW North Side, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at FW South Side, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women at Otterbein (Ohio), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women at Manchester, 4 p.m.
