PREP GIRLS GOLF

Homestead at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

Norwell at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.

Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Leo, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at FW North Side, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at FW South Side, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Garrett at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.

Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine women at Otterbein (Ohio), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.