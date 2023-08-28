PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola, Westview and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.

Churubusco at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont, Prairie Heights at Heritage (McMillen), 5 p.m.

Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Norwell at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bethany Christian at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Angola, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Columbia City at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Northridge at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Garrett, 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Westview, Central Noble, Lakeland, Hamilton and Prairie Heights at NECC 6-Way (Fairfield), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Churubusco at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Bremen at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park vs. Fort Wayne Fusion at Kreager Park, 6 p.m.

NorthWood at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

West Noble at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Lakewood Park Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Argos, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Leo at DeKalb, 4 p.m.

Elkhart at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

West Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Snider at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Angola at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.

Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

FW North Side at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

