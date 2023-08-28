PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, Westview and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
Churubusco at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont, Prairie Heights at Heritage (McMillen), 5 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bethany Christian at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Angola, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Northridge at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 6 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Westview, Central Noble, Lakeland, Hamilton and Prairie Heights at NECC 6-Way (Fairfield), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Churubusco at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Bremen at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park vs. Fort Wayne Fusion at Kreager Park, 6 p.m.
NorthWood at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Lakewood Park Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Argos, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Leo at DeKalb, 4 p.m.
Elkhart at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
West Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Snider at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
FW North Side at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
