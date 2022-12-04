KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys basketball team is struggling a bit as the 2022-23 season gets rolling. The Knights are 0-3 after Saturday night’s 98-69 loss to Carroll at the Big Blue Pit.
This was a game that wasn’t in doubt for long. Carroll opened on a 12-2 run and never looked back. The Chargers set a blistering pace in the opening eight minutes, leading 28-16 at the first stop.
East Noble did a good job of weathering the Chargers’ initial blitz, keeping it close in the second stanza. The Chargers led 48-35 at halftime.
If the Knights had any designs on getting back into this one in the second half, they were dispelled early as Carroll went on a 19-3 run out of the locker room in the third quarter.
The Chargers led 77-48 after three and substituted freely in the fourth.
East Noble coach Brandon Durnell liked his team’s effort all night, but said the Knights need better guard play. East Noble turned the ball over at least 26 times on the night.
“You’re not going to win a game when you have 26 turnovers,” Durnell said.
On a bright spot, Durnell said the Knights had their best rebounding of the young season Saturday night against the Chargers.
Durnell said the coaching staff will look at game film from the first three games and see what adjustments can be made. “We as coaches have to find ways to put our guys in a position to be successful,” Durnell added.
Jaxon Pardon had 33 points to lead all scorers for Carroll. Cannen Houser added 17 and Drelyn Truesdale chipped in with 15. Hunter Kline paced East Noble with 22 points. Nathan Bowker added 11.
Carroll coach Ryan Abbott said he wanted his guys to force the pace at the start. “We wanted to create some havoc, and I think we were able to do that,” Abbott said. “We were able to create some offense for ourselves and play a little different style.”
The Chargers are 2-0 to open the 2022-23 campaign.
The Knights are idle until Dec. 16 when they travel to Columbia City to open Northeast 8 Conference play. Carroll travels to Concordia Friday night to open Summit Athletic Conference play.
