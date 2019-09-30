Girls soccer fights tough schedule
New Haven played hard but lost to Angola 4-0 at home Wednesday, Sept. 25. A tough Bellmont team defeated the Lady Bulldogs 10-0 Monday, Sept. 23. This followed a loss to Woodlan on Sept. 21. Kennedy Bender scored her first career goal for the Bulldogs for a 3-1 result. The Lady Bulldogs also fell to Columbia City Monday, Sept. 16, ending the match 7-0.
Boys soccer wins 3, loses 2
New Haven earned a 1-0 win on the road at Angola Wednesday, Sept. 25. Two days before, they kept it close but lost 2-1 against Bellmont. The Bulldogs earned a 4-1 win against Woodlan Jr.-Sr. High School Saturday, Sept. 21, coming off of a loss against Concordia Lutheran. The Cadets shutout New Haven 5-0 Thursday, Sept. 19. The boys team also went up against Columbia City Monday, Sept. 16, winning 3-2.
Tennis faces tough week, beats Wayne
The boys tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Wayne Wednesday, Sept. 25. Jacob Kortenber (No. 1 singles) fell 6-2, 3-6, 1-6. Isaac Franco (No. 2 singles) fell 0-6, 1-6. Brock Rondot (No. 3 singles) earned a 5-6, 7-5, 6-1 win. Justin Cummings and August DiFederico (No. 1 doubles) won 6-1, 6-2, and Ben Close and Tom Hennegan (No. 2 doubles) won 6-3, 6-2.
They then fell to Bellmont Thursday, scoring 3-2. Kortenber and Franco both fell 0-6, 0-6. Rondot lost 1-6, 1-6. Cummings and DiFederico won 6-2, 6-3. Hennegan and Close earned a 7-5, 6-3 win.
The Bulldogs tennis team struggled against East Noble, falling 5-0 Tuesday, Sept. 24. Kortenber and Franco both fell 0-6, 0-6. Rondot fell 1-6, 0-6. Justin Cummings and DiFederico lost 1-6, 3-6, and Close and Hennegan fell 1-6, 0-6.
Carroll delivered another 5-0 Bulldog loss Monday, Sept. 23. Kortenber and Franco again both fell 0-6, 0-6, while Rondot lost 1-6, 0-6. Cummings and DiFederico lost 0-4, 4-6, and Close and Hennegan fell 0-6, 0-6.
New Haven also lost 5-0 against Norwell Tuesday, Sept. 17. Kortenber fell 2-6, 0-6. Franco and Rondot both lost 1-6, 0-6. Cummings and DiFederico fell 2-6, 4-6, and Close and Hennegan lost 0-6, 0-6.
Volleyball falls to Leo
The Lady Bulldogs fought hard but fell to Leo Tuesday, Sept. 24, scoring 25-23, 15-25, 7-25, 22-25. Emily Cordray served 2 aces and had 11 kills. Ava Doster had 17 digs, Taylor Creed had 24 assists, and TeChiya Jackson put up 2 blocks.
New Haven lost to Heritage Monday, Sept. 23, scoring 25-23, 25-9, 25-15. Creed earned 2 aces and 19 assists. Doster had 7 digs. Cordray had 11 kills, and Jackson again had 2 blocks.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-2 at the Leo Invitational Saturday, Sept. 21, taking second place overall. They beat Edwardsburg High School 2-1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-10), with 2 aces and 35 assists from Creed, 14 digs from Doster, 13 kills from Cordray, and 4 blocks from Jackson. The Lady Bulldogs beat R. Nelson Snider 2-0 (25-20, 25-17). Avarcia Nard and Trystan Casey each served 2 aces. Doster earned 5 digs. Creed had 14 assists, and Jackson earned 7 kills. Cordray, Jackson, Nard and Casey each earned one block. Their first loss came against Blackhawk Christian (25-20, 22-25, 11-15) with 2 aces and 19 assists from Creed, 12 digs from Doster, 9 kills from both Cordray and Jackson and 2 blocks from Casey. Leo defeated the Lady Bulldogs 2-0 (25-9, 25-17) on their way to the championship. Doster recorded 1 ace and 7 digs. Cordray earned 4 kills. Creed had 10 assists. Jackson and Nard both earned 1 block.
Boys cross country takes 3rd
Luis Saldana led the Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the Widewater Invitational Saturday, Sept. 21. Saldana medaled with a 17:12 fifth-place finish. Also medaling were Laterrius Cassell (10th), Coby Grunden (14th) and Justin Rhodes (24th). Andrew Arnos (27th), Riley Felger (43rd) and James Rhodes (49th) also placed for the varsity. Other runners were Tyler Hiatt (55th), Isaiah Belcher (73rd), Jonah Harris (88th) and Lukas Turnwald (103rd).
Girls cross country earns 5th
Led by Aubree Kline, the Lady Bulldogs ran to a fifth-place finish at the Widewater Invitational Saturday, Sept. 21. Kline medaled with a 21:57 18th-place finish, followed by Makayla Coomer in 26th. Mykasia Bostic (36th), Madison Hammond (41st), Marissa Goodwin (57th), Rebekah McCagg (75th) and Sophia Police (77th) also placed for the varsity. Other runners were Olivia Arnos (79th), Brittnie Gresham (92nd) and Ava Kaiser (123rd).
Golf beats South Adams
The Lady Bulldogs won at home Tuesday, Sept. 17, beating South Adams 225-254. Lily Bohde led with 55, followed by Grace Smith’s 57, Lily Turner’s 60, Reese Rosario’s 63 and Lauren Harris’s 68.
