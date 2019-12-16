FORT WAYNE — It's easy to see why the fans were left gasping.
Concordia's 65-62 victory over Leo Saturday afternoon in boys basketball was more of an exhibition than a game.
When the mist cleared and the dust settled, Concordia prevailed in a fourth-quarter game of H-O-R-S-E like you've never seen before.
Consider, both teams combined to launch 101 shots for the game. Including 15-of-24 shooting (63%) for the Lions (3-1) and 14-of-24 (58%) percent for Concordia (2-2) in the second half.
In a game defined by tough shots, statement shots and critical shots, Brayden Pearson delivered the final exclamation point with a 24-foot, pull back jumper from the top of the key as the final tenths of a second ran off to give the Cadets the final judgment.
Concordia coach Phil Brackmann trusted Pearson with the ball. “Brayden is confident in himself," Brackmann said. "He says 'Coach let me get the last one. You don't argue with him on something like that.”
“It's playing with him, just watching him. We were drawing something up for him and he just said 'No coach, just let me take it and we'll end this.'”
Leo coach Cary Cogdell said Pearson delivered. “They put it in their best player's hands. Our defense was good. He was just better."
Just seconds before, with 16.3 left in regulation, Leo's Blake Davison delivered a seemingly fatal blow, a contested 25-foot rainbow that left fans breathless to tie it at 62-62.
“He just kept coming down and making shots,” Brackmann observed. “He's a really good player. We were just going back and forth, and Davison just kept making shots. We turned around and thought 'How do you guard that?'”
Davison finished with 33 points on 13-of-18 field goal shooting to lead all scorers. He netted 10 points in the final 2:10.
It was a lesson in endurance, in heart and in digging deep.
“There were a lot of shots that went in down the stretch,” Cogdell reasoned. 'We just couldn't get stops. We couldn't get over the hump. They handle tight situations well. They were very confident."
Matching shot-for-shot for the final 12 minutes of the third and fourth quarter, Concordia was able to muster a small run to go up 50-44 with 4:49 to play in the fourth quarter, when Evan Minger hit back-to-back jumpers.
The Lions answered, going on an 8-2 run over 1:59, with Davison delivering a pair of long bombs to power the rally and cut it to 52-52.
As Concordia got more three shooting, this time from Brandon Davis, the Cadets went up 58-54 with 1:27.
Lion teammate Zack Troyer chipped in with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Pearson finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for Concordia.
Leo returned to action Tuesday at Northrop. Cogdell thinks the Lions will learn from Saturday's game. “No one wants to lose, but it gets our attention. We've had some lulls in practice. It should get our attention."
Concordia hosts Bishop Dwenger on Friday.
