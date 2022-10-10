TODAY
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A Leo Sectional
First round, Heritage vs. Woodlan, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine men at Olivet, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Regional Semifinal, Bethany Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hope at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.