I was recently listening to WBCL, a Christian radio station in Fort Wayne. I heard one of the inspirational moments from one of the pastors who spoke about a father whose son had been a bull rider that received a broken arm in two places after being thrown off the bull. He went on to say how they didn’t do surgery but had to set it. The young man’s father held his son’s other hand as this took place. Tears were streaming from the father’s eyes as he witnessed the agony of his son’s suffering. Then the pastor posed the question: Can you imagine the pain and agony the Father went through as He watched His Son Jesus go through the suffering and pain He suffered at our hands?” Being a father, whose children have gone through suffering from injuries caused by a sporting event, I can identify to a certain extent what God must have felt. Then again, I can never know such suffering.
I began to ponder about what God might have felt when He witnessed the cruelty man is capable of; especially when Jesus came to die at their hands for them!
What was God thinking and feeling as He poured out His entire wrath on His Son? The emotions and the experience are too heavy for this heart and mind to bear! I weep inside my soul just thinking about it! Why would God allow His only Son to experience such agony and wrath? Why would God subject Himself to do such a thing? Then God began to speak to my heart…
“I want you to think about how you might feel if you were in My position… Yes, I love My Son with ALL I AM. This was, in fact, the most painful thing to do, with one exception: to see all the souls of humanity slip into eternity lost in their sins. The voices of the perishing cried out for deliverance and only Jesus could deliver them from their damnation. Sin robbed them of fellowship with Me and this was unacceptable for Me. Jesus and I knew this was the only way to save mankind and We were willing to do whatever it took to reclaim the lost souls. In the same ways you couldn’t fathom why We did what We did, We couldn’t fathom not redeeming the lost and bringing them home. Our love wouldn’t allow Us to not do anything. We did what We did because even though they were cruel and hateful, Our love has never or ever will change for mankind. Even though you might not understand it completely, understand that it was done to restore your relationship with Me…”
How hard was it for God to do what He did to redeem us?
Very hard and at the same time, not hard at all. When we read, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17; NIV.
Man might have condemned Jesus, but Jesus bore that condemnation of sin for us willfully. He gave Himself. At ANY point, Jesus could have called the whole thing off and still wouldn’t have disappointed His Father. Jesus even battled this when He was in the Garden on the night He was betrayed. He wanted the cup to pass, but it was too hard for Jesus to not do His Father’s will. Jesus knew what He was about to experience in the crucifixion was easier to face than not fulfilling their plan for the redemption of mankind. Jesus was TOTALLY submissive to God’s will. God’s faithfulness to His Son and resurrecting Him defeated death and sin once and for all! That faithfulness led to our salvation and our eternity with God through Jesus Christ.
Can you begin to understand how hard it is for you to be separated from Him? God has just shared how hard He finds it to be separated from you when you choose to stay apart from Him and His love. It’s harder for Him to watch you and I slip into an eternity of damnation because we refuse the opportunity to have the relationship we were created to have with the Trinity even before all of creation. God does not and will not force Himself on us; the choice of accepting this relationship is clearly ours. If we choose a life apart from Him, our eternity will be the same: apart from Him. We only will have ourselves to blame for it. For me, being apart from Him is too hard to bear. I want to forever be found in Him and Their love. (The Trinity)
What about you? Do you know how great the love of the Father is for you? Would you like to know more about this love? Consider a local church in your area and speak to the pastor or minister of the church. Speak to a close friend who has faith and ask them how to connect with God. They can help you to connect with God and assist you to begin your faith journey.
Or if you feel more comfortable, you can contact me at pastorjohn@solidrockwarren.org with your questions and concerns. God is waiting to hear from you!
