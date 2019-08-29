ANGOLA — Two kittens named Jack and Sally have spent some of their summer learning how to be bookworms while being fostered at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in the children’s department.
Jack and Sally are being fostered by the library from the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
They could be going back to the shelter, as their stay is almost up, as soon as this weekend, but people are welcome to come check them out through Friday for sure at the library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Its something Children’s Librarian Jessica Boyd said the library tries to do periodically to help the shelter and the animals.
“They came in kind of sickly,” she said. “But with some antibiotics and love they’re doing much better.”
It’s estimated the pair are about seven months old.
Boyd said they were either born at the shelter or came in very young and in need of some extra love and attention.
“This gives them a break from the shelter,” she said.
When Jack and Sally came in, they were quite shy.
Since being fostered, they have come out of their shells and have learned about the joy of treats and playing with their toys, all things they didn’t know before coming to the library.
“When they got here, they didn’t understand treats at all,” she said. “They had to learn how to play with toys.”
Boyd said while they’re mindful of people with cat allergies, they do still let each cat out, one at a time, to play and explore some of the department.
Jack is neutered and Sally is spayed and they are up to date on vaccines. Neither is declawed. They are ready to go to a forever home.
Applications to adopt the two are available through the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Boyd hopes they’re able to go to a home as a pair because they are so playful together and have spent so much time as a duo.
The cats are set to go back to the shelter at the end of the week, but Boyd said she’s reached out to see if they may be able to stay in foster at the library a little longer.
She is looking forward to the two getting into loving homes.
