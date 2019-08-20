KENDALLVILLE — When it comes to offering Unified classes and extracurricular activities, East Noble High School is among an elite few in the nation.
This fall, East Noble High School was notified that it will be recognized as a National Banner Unified Champions School, one of just 14 in Indiana and one of only 173 schools in the nation.
The recognition is a higher-level honor of the Unified Champions program, which recognizes schools that promote inclusivity and cooperation between general-ed and special-ed students.
Several East Noble schools have been recognized as Unified Champion schools in the past, said Ryan Pepple, Unified Coach and adaptive physical education teacher. There are more than 6,500 of those types of schools in the U.S.
But not every school qualifies to apply for the national honor, so to even get that opportunity was a big step for East Noble.
A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence, according to the Special Olympics website. The standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.
The primary activities within these standards include: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement. Banner Unified Champion Schools should also be able to demonstrate they are self-sustainable or have a plan in place to sustain these activities into the future.
Being eligible to apply was an accomplishment, but getting the recognition on East Noble's first try was an entirely different and pleasant surprise.
"They just sent it to the ones they felt confident would be qualified, we were one of them," Pepple said. "We are now a nationally recognized Champions Together program. That’s pretty cool when there are so few schools that actually get that. We're one of 14 in the state."
In Indiana, the other schools receiving the honor included Blackford Jr-Sr High School, Carmel High School, Carroll High School, Columbus East High School, Fishers High School, Goshen High School, Harrison High School, Mooresville High School, Muncie Central High School, North Side High School, Perry Meridian High School, South Ripley High School and West Lafayette High School.
East Noble High School has five Unified teams — flag football, bocce, basketball, bowling and track — but several students are also involved in other sports including football, gymnastics and wrestling, too.
The Unified approach has also been moving out of just sports too, with academic courses including physical education, band and choir either already in place or on the horizon.
In total, more than 100 special ed students and partners participate together in Unified programs at East Noble High School. Pepple said that programs create benefits for all the students, building relationships through sport that might not have otherwise formed.
"The Unified programs generate relationships that without the unified programs would never exist," Pepple said.
"It generates confidence in a number of our Unified athletes and partners to step out of their comfort zone and try something new. They’re going to have that confidence to talk some one in the hallway or lunchroom. When it comes to job skills, their social skills improve, their time management and responsibility improves, their endurance improves," Pepple said.
By receiving the national banner, East Noble is now eligible to potentially be highlighted on an ESPN segment, which will feature on Indiana school. The school will also host a banner presentation program later this fall, although a time and date hasn't been determined yet.
Aside from all the direct benefits to students of the Unified programs, Pepple said one of the main benefits of getting the national recognition is that other area schools hopefully take notice and work to grow their offerings, too.
"It opens up the doors for a lot of schools that read about this to see, 'Hey they’re doing it. We’re doing it too.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.