Looking for family dining, a full-service bar and outdoor seating right on Witmer Lake?
The laid-back atmosphere at Coody Brown’s in Wolcottville is just what you are looking for.
Located directly across the road from the Westler Lake public access site at 1510 East 700 South, you’ll enjoy a menu full of favorites.
Start off with crab meat poppers with cream cheese and a hint of jalapeno, breaded green beans in light onion batter served with chipotle sauce, or a basket full of fried pickle chips.
Or try grilled shrimp skewers —two skewers of six shrimp with your choice of garlic, BBQ or spicy six-pepper sauce.
Dinner choices include ½ pound of Blue Gill for $19. These Ohio Red Ears are lightly breaded and served with house tartar or Cajun tartar sauce.
Did you say wings?
Try Coody’s Famous Jumbo Wings —naked, mango habanero, BBQ, raspberry reaper BBQ, Coody’s hot, duzan or buffalo style.
Kids meal choices fish, grilled cheese, chicken strips, mac and cheese, one topping pizza, cheeseburger for kids age under 11 and those over 65.
A full salad bar, specialty pizzas, cider glazed apple dumplings and S’more cheesecake are also offered.
Coody Brown’s Lakeside Grill, 1510 East 700 South, Wolcottville is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Tuesday
Phone 260-854-2425
