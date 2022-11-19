Trine receives $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation
FORT WAYNE — Trine University has received a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility announced in June that will house programs in its College of Health Professions.
“We are grateful beyond words for the Surack Family Foundation’s support for and endorsement of the Trine University Fort Wayne project,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine’s president. “An increasing number of community members and Trine alumni are recognizing the profound impact this project will have on the healthcare and economy of this region, and we thank each one, including Chuck and Lisa Surack, for their generosity.”
“As a lifetime resident of and longtime business owner in this region, I’m proud to support Trine University in this effort to improve healthcare education and the overall quality of life for the Greater Fort Wayne region,” said Chuck Surack, founder and chairman of the board for Sweetwater. “For more than 135 years, Trine has developed innovative ways to meet the educational needs of students as well as industry and the community, and the new Trine University Fort Wayne project will build on that legacy.”
West Noble board votes to terminate superintendent
LIGONIER — An audience of 124 West Noble community members signed in for Monday night’s school board meeting to learn why school board members wanted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Galen Mast.
Twenty-five minutes later, the audience left without any answers.
The board sat stoically as four speakers went to the microphone during the public comment period. All four speakers spoke in support of Mast.
Board members then voted unanimously in favor of not renewing Mast’s contract, without comment.
Mast’s contract expires on June 30, 2023.
Superintendent contracts typically require either party to notify the other before Dec. 31 in the final year of the contract of an intent to continue or sever the contract. That clause allows a six-month window for school boards to either renegotiate a new contract or begin a search for a new chief administrator prior to the next school year.
Mast came to West Noble in 2017 after serving four years as superintendent at Smith-Green Community Schools. He replaced retiring superintendent Dennis VanDyne.
Mast’s non-renewal wasn’t the only shakeup to West Noble’s administration, as West Noble Middle School principal Melanie Tijerina announced her resignation, effective Dec. 31, to her staff.
Frosty goes up in Auburn
AUBURN — With Auburn’s annual Christmas parade a few days away, it was time for Frosty to take his traditional place on the side of the James Building just east of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Each of the 12 panels are numbered and are erected in three rows, beginning at the top, with two panels in the middle, followed by one panel on each side before moving to the next row.
The parade takes place Tuesday, with Frosty to be officially lit that evening.
“I look forward to this day every year,” said Downtown Auburn Business Association President Mike Littlejohn as he took a break from the assembly process. Littlejohn and his father drove to Herman’s Christmasland in Pierceton Wednesday to pick up the sign. Frosty was originally assembled there and is stored at the facility each year until a few days before Thanksgiving.
Before Frosty makes his appearance, Littlejohn said Herman’s employees conduct a thorough check of the circuits and make any necessary repairs. “We still look forward to doing this every year, bringing (Frosty) home,” Mike said as he looks at the erected sign.
Frosty made his first appearance in the parade 19 years ago and has hung on the side of the building each year since 2004.
Noble County Commissioner dies
EGE — Noble County Commissioner Dave Dolezal has died.
Dolezal, 69, died at 6:04 p.m. Monday at his Ege home, according to the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
Dolezal had taken ill at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners. Dolezal helped conclude the day’s business, but the 11 a.m. meeting of the drainage board was canceled.
Dolezal died later that evening.
The cause and manner of Dolezal’s death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning. An autopsy was scheduled to take place.
Dolezal had represented District 1 as a commissioner from 2011-2018, then was selected by Republic Party caucus to fill a vacancy on the Noble County Board of Commissioners in June 2021. On Nov. 8, he ran unopposed for another four-year term.
Golf academy opens in Fremont
FREMONT — The Tilbury Golf Academy at Lakeland Commons, the former south side of The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont, opened recently.
“We want this place to be inclusive of everyone, said owner Chris Tilbury.
Tilbury added that he could get his three-year-old son Kaden to play a game of golf at their simulators and enjoy it as multiple themes including New York City surroundings and Jurassic Park with dinosaurs can be selected for play on simulators.
The software allows players to play golf indoors and is welcoming to people who play a lot of golf and people who are brand new to the game, Tilbury said.
A radar unit tracks the ball from the time you hit it to the time it hits the screen, and it tells you where this ball is going to go, “And then you hit the ball, and it tracks it as it goes,” Tilbury said.
The academy features several golf simulators, each named after one of the lakes in the area — Gage, Snow, James and Jimmerson.
Tilbury, a Fremont native, is a PGA certified golf professional. The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations.
Kendallville sees drop in electric bill at wastewater plant
KENDALLVILLE — The electric bill at the wastewater plant in October was only $30.
It was only $30 because that’s the minimum monthly charge levied by Indiana Michigan Power for electric service, as lots of sunny days last month allowed the McCray Solar Power Generation Facility to cover all of the sewer plant’s electricity for the month.
Prior to installation of the solar field, the city’s average monthly power bill for the wastewater plant was about $15,000-$18,000, City Engineer Scott Derby said.
So far this year, the solar field has generated about 1.8 megawatt-hours of power, which has saved the city just shy of $150,000 in electric it otherwise would have had to purchase from Indiana Michigan Power.
In October, the McCray field generated a little over 171 kilowatt-hours of power, 24.6% over the expectation of 143,000 kilowatt-hours for the waning fall month.
October had much sunnier weather than is typical for this time of year, allowing the solar panels to soak up and create free energy. More than half of the days saw more than 6 kilowatt-hours of power generated, with a handful over 8 kilowatt-hours.
There were few low production days, with the rainy, cloudy Halloween on Oct. 31 being the worst at only around 1 kilowatt-hour of power produced.
The plant was designed to pull just over 2 megawatt-hours of power annually via its field of south-facing stationary panels as well as some sun-tracking arrays, and is looking on target to hit that mark.
Eight receive Duesy awards from Chamber
AUBURN — Eight individuals and organizations were recognized with Duesy awards from the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
The awards ceremony took place Nov. 10 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Organizers said a record 150 nominations were received in the various categories.
Honorees included Jason Sweitzer as recipient of the Allen Graber Citizenship award; Beau and Alyssa Schendel as recipients of Young Professional of the Year award; Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, Business of the Year; HealthMarkets Insurance, Small Business of the Year; Holly Wright, Educator of the Year; DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, Nonprofit of the Year; Tonya Weaver, Seasoned Professional of the Year and Kim Clark, Education Award.
