PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A LaPorte Girls North Semi-State, Garrett vs. South Bend Washington, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 3:45 p.m.; WHME-TV on ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view), 3:55 p.m.; WHME Channel 46 on tape delay, 9 p.m.

Boys, Angola at West Noble, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., FS1, 8 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga: Deportivo Alaves at Real Madrid, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Notre Dame vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla., SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2, 10:30 a.m.; FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: qualifying, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; race, FS1, 5 p.m.

ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.

AMA Super Cross: Round 7, Minneapolis, CNBC, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois at Michigan St., ESPN, WJR-AM 760, noon

TCU at Baylor, ESPN2, noon

Boston College at Syracuse, ESPNU, noon

Xavier at Connecticut, Fox, noon

Texas Tech at Texas, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, CBS, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 2 p.m.

HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland, ESPN2, TNT, NBAtv, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPN, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova, Fox, 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Drake at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., CBSSN, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, ESPN, 10 p.m.

BYU at St. Mary’s (Cal), ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, FS1, 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HBCU Legacy Bowl: From New Orleans, NFL Network, 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Penn St., BTN, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

St. Louis at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2, 7 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas, FS2, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland, TNT, 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 247 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., Showtime, 9 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta, FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

