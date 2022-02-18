PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A LaPorte Girls North Semi-State, Garrett vs. South Bend Washington, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 3:45 p.m.; WHME-TV on ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view), 3:55 p.m.; WHME Channel 46 on tape delay, 9 p.m.
Boys, Angola at West Noble, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., FS1, 8 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
La Liga: Deportivo Alaves at Real Madrid, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Notre Dame vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla., SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2, 10:30 a.m.; FS1, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: qualifying, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; race, FS1, 5 p.m.
ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
AMA Super Cross: Round 7, Minneapolis, CNBC, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois at Michigan St., ESPN, WJR-AM 760, noon
TCU at Baylor, ESPN2, noon
Boston College at Syracuse, ESPNU, noon
Xavier at Connecticut, Fox, noon
Texas Tech at Texas, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, CBS, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 2 p.m.
HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland, ESPN2, TNT, NBAtv, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio St., Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Davidson, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPN, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Georgetown at Villanova, Fox, 5 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Drake at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, ESPN, 10 p.m.
BYU at St. Mary’s (Cal), ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, FS1, 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
HBCU Legacy Bowl: From New Orleans, NFL Network, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Penn St., BTN, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2, 7 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas, FS2, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland, TNT, 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 247 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., Showtime, 9 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta, FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
