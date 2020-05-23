WEST LAFAYETTE — The coronavirus outbreak caused a dramatic decline in red meat production, due to shutdowns and slowdowns at packing plants, two Purdue experts said recently.
“Coming into this year, we were looking at record large meat production in the U.S. across all species,” said James Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
Instead, beef and pork production declined sharply in April, but they show signs of rebounding recently, he said in a webinar.
“We’re really not facing a meat shortage. We are facing a shift relative to expectations and relative to last year,” Mintert said.
At a pace of 217 pounds per capita per year, meat production is running equal to 2017, but below the past two years’ levels.
As a result, a particular cut of meat might not be available on a given day, Mintert said.
Slaughter hog prices dipped to $50 per hundredweight at the bottom, but have recovered to $70, still down from the five-year average around $80 for May.
Beef values also rose sharply in last three weeks. Demand for beef is stronger than Mintert expected, “given what’s taken place with income and employment,” he said.
Beef production remained down about 25% compared to a year ago. Fed cattle prices recovered to about $105 per hundredweight since bottoming near $95 in April, but still are well below average.
A rebound in meat production will affect prices for this year’s grain crop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting strong livestock feed demand of 6.05 billion bushels of corn in 2020, the highest since record levels of 6.16 in 2004 and 2005. Demand for feed was 5.7 billion bushels in 2019.
“It just reflects the fact that we have a lot of animals out there on feed,” said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The USDA corn production forecast calls for 15.99 billion bushels, above the record 15.15 billion in 2016.
Projected corn acreage of 96.99 million would be the second-largest since World War II, just short the all-time high of 97.3 million in 2012.
U.S. corn was two-thirds planted as of May 10.
With a prediction for low corn prices, Langemeier said he “would not be surprised at all” if actual corn planting is 1-2 million acres less than the forecast.
Prices have shifted in favor of soybeans since late winter, and “One of the big questions going forward is: Will farmers alter their plans from those March intentions?” Mintert said.
The USDA soybean forecast predicts a harvest of 4.12 billion bushels, below the record 4.43 billion in 2018.
Projected soybean acreage of 83.5 million is below the record 90 million acres in 2017
The U.S. soybean crop was 38% planted by May 10. Weather issues may lead to some replanting of grain crops, the Purdue experts said.
The big questions for corn demand revolve around export recovery and ethanol usage.
Recent reports show an improvement in ethanol prices. “That would be huge to see those ethanol plants come back on line,” Mintert said.
The USDA is forecasting that crop exports for 2019 will fall 14% below the 2018 level and rebound above 2018 to 2.15 billion bushels in 2020.
“That implies economic recovery in those importing countries,” Mintert said. “We’re a little less optimistic about recovery in exports than USDA is.”
The USDA forecast puts corn prices for 2020 around $3.20 per bushel, down from $3.60 for 2019 and the lowest level since 2006.
“We’re a little bit concerned that it might actually be lower than $3.20,” Mintert said about corn prices.
“A very negative result of COVID-19 is the drop in corn prices and the reduction in ethanol demand, in particular,” Langemeier said.
Corn earnings per acre now could be $110 less than soybeans for farms in the Eastern Corn Belt. As recently as early January, it appeared corn would have a slight advantage, he said.
USDA is predicting soybean exports of 2.05 billion bushels for 2020, up from 1.68 billion in 2019 and the third-highest on record.
“That strikes me as optimistic,” Mintert said, adding that it depends on a return to more normal trade with China.
The forecast price for soybeans of $8.20 per bushel would be the lowest since 2006 and below the $8.50 level of past two years.
“We think maybe an $8 marketing year average for the 2020 crop is possible,” Mintert said about soybeans.
